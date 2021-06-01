Terrorists kill security official, civilian in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police 

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Unidentified terrorists attacked a security checkpost in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, killing a defence official and a civilian, police said.

The security squad was attacked in Appi village in north Waziristan district near the Afghanistan border, officials said.

Three security personnel were also injured in the attack.

The checkpost was under the command of the Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan.

Security forces have rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area, officials said, adding that a massive search operation has been launched to nab the culprits.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistani militants in recent months have stepped up attacks in the region, raising fears of the rising of the Taliban force.

The North and South Waziristan districts served as the main base for local and foreign militants till 2015, when the military launched a major counter terror operation.