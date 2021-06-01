STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Thai court grants bail to 2 pro-democracy activists

Arnon Nampha and Panupong Jadnok must also wear electronic tracking tags and are banned from leaving the country.

Published: 01st June 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

pro-democracy activist Panupong Jadnok

Pro-democracy activist Panupong Jadnok (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: A court in Thailand on Tuesday agreed to release on bail two key leaders of the anti-government protest movement on condition that they refrain from activities deemed to defame the monarchy.

Arnon Nampha and Panupong Jadnok must also wear electronic tracking tags and are banned from leaving the country.

Arnon and Panupong are prominent figures in a pro-democracy movement that began last year. In addition to challenging the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the rallies they led demanded reform of the monarchy to make it more transparent and accountable.

They have been held in pre-trial detention under the country’s tough lese majeste law which protects the monarchy from criticism, but which has been increasingly used to target government opponents. The law carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison on each count.

Several previous applications for bail by the activists were denied.

During their detention, both contracted COVID-19 and were sent to the prison hospital for treatment. They have now tested negative, according to their lawyer, Krisadang Nutcharas, and were expected to obtain their release documents later Tuesday.

Thailand’s prisons have become hotspots for the coronavirus. The Department of Corrections has discovered 26,330 cases, around 9% of total prisoners in Thailand, over the past two months.

A third protester held on lese majeste charges, Chukiat Sangwong, was also granted bail on Tuesday but will remain in detention because he is facing similar charges in two other courts, Krisadang said.

He was charged after allegedly writing critical messages on a portrait of the king in front of the Supreme Court during an anti-government rally in March.

According to the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, 97 activists including eight minors are facing lese majeste charges after the government late last year stepped up its legal offensive against protesters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-government protests Thailand
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp