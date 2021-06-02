STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'

To date 62.8% of the adult US population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 133.6 million are fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden

The latest vaccine sweetener, provided by Anheuser-Busch, builds on other incentives. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as President Joe Biden is announcing a "month of action" Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday.

Speaking from the White House, Biden is set to update the nation on the vaccination rollout and his plans to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day -- essential to his goal of returning the nation to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy this summer. The latest vaccine sweetener, provided by Anheuser-Busch, builds on other incentives like cash giveaways, sports tickets or paid leave, to keep up the pace of Americans getting shots.

The White House said Biden's "month of action" will continue to use public and private-sector partnerships to encourage Americans to roll up their sleeves, drawing in businesses, social media influencers, colleges, celebrities and community organizations to help spread the word about the benefits of vaccination and to encourage them to get shots.

Doing everything to get Biden admin provide excess Covid vaccines to India: Congressman Krishnamoorthi
 

Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday morning that it would "buy Americans 21+ a round of beer" once Biden's 70% goal is met through a promotional giveaway on its website that will provide $5 credits to the first 200,000 people to respond when the nation reaches the vaccine threshold.

WATCH |

Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
