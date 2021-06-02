STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Joint team from India arrives in Dominica for Mehul Choksi's deportation

Sources in the investigating agencies indicated that a team of senior officials of the agencies, and senior officials from the Government of India are in Dominica for the hearing.

Published: 02nd June 2021 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A team from India has arrived in Dominica, ahead of a Caribbean court hearing that will decide on whether fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi will be deported to India. Lennox Linton, Leader of the Opposition in Dominica on Wednesday exclusively confirmed to ANI that a team of eight officials from India had landed in Dominica on Monday, May 31.

"Some officials from India arrived in Dominica via business jet on Friday of last week and yesterday some more officials arrived. They'll be helping with the case in the court tomorrow," said Linton.

Sources in the investigating agencies indicated that a team of senior officials of the agencies, and senior officials from the Government of India are in Dominica for the hearing at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

"India has to present a tough case against Mehul Choksi in the Dominica Court. To produce relevant papers and evidence in court as per the practices of the Indian agencies," sources said.

Choksi's Dominica-based lawyer Wayne Marsh earlier told ANI that his client has been abducted from Antigua and taken to Dominica against his will.

"He (Choksi) reported to me that he was abducted at Jolly Harbour in Antigua and brought to Dominica by persons whom he believed to be Indian and Antiguan police on a vessel he described to be about 60-70 feet in length," Marsh told ANI.

Choksi's lawyer has argued earlier in the Caribbean court that, "First of all, Choksi is entitled to a legal representation while he is in Antigua or Dominica. The fact is that he is an Antiguan citizen and not an Indian citizen."

The Dominican court will hear Mehul Choksi's case at 9 am ET (6:30 pm IST) on Wednesday, June 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehul Choksi Dominica Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Lennox Linton
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp