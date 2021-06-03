STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least four dead

No one took responsibility for the attack in the neighborhood, which is largely populated by the minority Hazara ethnic group who are mostly Shiite Muslims.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:08 PM

Blast, Fire

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

KABUL: A bomb ripped through a minivan in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, killing at least four people, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

No one took responsibility for the attack in the neighborhood, which is largely populated by the minority Hazara ethnic group who are mostly Shiite Muslims. The Islamic State however has carried out similar bombings in the area, including an attack on two minivans on Tuesday that killed at least 10 people.

Shiites are a minority in mostly Sunni Afghanistan, and the Islamic State affiliate has declared war against them. In a statement late on Wednesday, IS said they had also bombed an electrical grid station on on Tuesday, leaving much of Kabul in darkness.

Violence and chaos continues to escalate in Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO continue their final withdrawal of the remaining 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and 7,000 allied forces. The last of the troops will be gone by Sept. 11 at the latest.

