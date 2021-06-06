STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 die, over 240,000 affected in flash floods as heavy rains lash Sri Lanka

Rains have been pounding several districts of the island nation since Thursday night, and many houses, paddy fields and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic.

Stranded Sri Lankans travel in a boat in an inundated street following heavy rainfall in Malwana, on the out skirts of Colombo

Stranded Sri Lankans travel in a boat in an inundated street following heavy rainfall in Malwana, on the out skirts of Colombo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: At least 14 people have died and over 240,000 affected in flash floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka, officials said on Sunday.

Rains have been pounding several districts of the island nation since Thursday night, and many houses, paddy fields and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic.

The National Disaster Management Centre chief, Maj Gen Sudantha Ranasinghe, said 245,212 people belonging to 60,674 families in 10 districts have been affected due to adverse weather conditions.

"Over 3500 families are housed in relief camps," he said, adding that 72 relief camps have been set up to accommodate over 15,000 people displaced from these families.

The deaths have been reported from Gampaha (2), Ratnapura (3), Colombo (1), Puttalam (1), Kalutara (1), Kegalle (5) and Galle (1), officials said.

While 10 people died in floods, four lost their lives in mudslides, they said.

The torrential monsoon rains left several districts under water, including Kalutara, Gampaha, Colombo, Ratnapura and Kegalle.

More rains are expected in the coming days, the Meteorology Department said.

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings for six of the 25 administrative districts.

