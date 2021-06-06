STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepali migrant workers start returning India in search for jobs amid COVID pandemic

Laxman Joshi, the Police Inspector of the Armed Police Force said that over 9,000 individuals have crossed the border to India in search of jobs.

Published: 06th June 2021 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers return to their villages due to lockdown in Bhubaneswar

For representational purposes (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal, the movement of the country's migrant workers through the Trinagar-Gauriphanta border point alongside India has not stopped.

Despite a ban put in place by the district authorities, scores of Nepali migrant workers cross the border point on a daily basis, The Kathmandu Post reported citing the information from Armed Police Force Check Post in Trinagar.'

According to the check post data, around 200 to 400 Nepali migrant workers cross the border point into India every day. Nepali migrant workers who had previously returned home due to the spike of cases in India are returning to the neighbouring country in search of jobs.

According to the Kathmandu Post, more than 27,000 migrant workers have returned home to Nepal since April 29. Laxman Joshi, the Police Inspector of the Armed Police Force said that over 9,000 individuals have crossed the border to India in search of jobs.

Despite the halt of public transportation since April 29, migrant workers under desperate circumstances are trying to reach India for employment. Most of these workers are even paying outrageous prices for transport in vehicles with passes granted for emergency services.

"This is the fourth time that I am travelling to Maharashtra since the start of the pandemic last year. I came home last year in mid-March. It's time I go back and earn some money. There is no source of income here," said Pahal Saud, a local resident of Pahalmanpur in Kailali, was found crossing Trinagar border point in search of a job in Maharashtra, India.

Another local Dil Bahadur Saud said, "There are no jobs in the villages. We have to work for a living, pandemic or not. Otherwise, we will have nothing to eat." After 99 more deaths reported today, the COVID-19 toll in the country is inching to the eight thousand mark, The Himalayan Times reported. The countrywide total covid count has reached 588,124 cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal COVID19 Coronavirus Nepal migrants India Migrant exodus Migrant Workers
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp