Roadside bomb kills 11 minivan passengers in northwest Afghanistan

By Associated Press

KABUL: A minivan carrying civilian passengers in northwest Afghanistan was hit by a roadside bomb, leaving at least 11 passengers dead, including three children, an Afghan official said Sunday.

The minivan fell into a valley with the wave of the explosion Saturday, said Badghis provincial Gov. Hesamuddin Shams, adding that rescuers were still searching for bodies in the valley.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion but the provincial government accuses the Taliban of placing the bomb to target security forces. There was no immediate response from the Taliban.