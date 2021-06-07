STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jeff Bezos plans to go to space aboard Blue Origin flight in July

Bezos said in early February that he was stepping down as CEO of Amazon to spend more time, among other things, focused on Blue Origin.

Published: 07th June 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Jeff Bezos will be aboard for Blue Origin's first human space flight next month.

In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing auction, will be aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft during it's scheduled launch on July 20.

July 20 is the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The trip will be a brief hop to space from Texas.

Bezos said in early February that he was stepping down as CEO of Amazon to spend more time, among other things, focused on Blue Origin.

To see the Earth from space, it changes you, changes your relationship with this planet. It's one Earth, Bezos said in the Instagram post.

I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I've wanted to do all my life. It's an adventure. It's a big deal for me.

The auction for an open seat on New Shepard ends Saturday.

The winning bid right now stands at USD 2.8 million, with almost 6,000 participants from 143 countries.

The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp