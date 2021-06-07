STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mehul Choksi disposed some documents into Caribbean sea before getting busted: Report

According to a news report, an eyewitness said that police got suspicious and ran after Choksi, but he could not run far and fell twice and got caught while escaping from the police.

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ROSEAU (DOMINICA): Amid the controversy surrounding the arrest of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in Dominica, an eyewitness account revealed how Choksi was discovered in the vicinity of Roseau, where he was captured by the country's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to the account of Dominican resident Harry Baron, Choksi started to run when the police approached him while he was disposing of some documents into the Caribbean sea. The eyewitness said police got suspicious and ran after him, but he could not run far and fell twice and got caught while escaping from the police, Writeups 24 reported.

The eyewitness revealed how the fugitive might have sustained injuries amid the chase. Later, Choksi was questioned by police after arrest at the beach, and later, he was taken into custody. According to the Caribbean newspaper, Chokshi's disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda and his apparent attempt to escape to Cuba, was unlike the Hollywood drama that it was made out to be.

ALSO READ| 8-10 men brutally attacked me in Antigua while I was meeting a 'friend': Mehul Choksi

After Choksi was taken into custody, the police discovered that they had captured an international fugitive, who had a red-corner issued by Interpol on his name.

After things did not pan out in favour of the fugitive, Choksi's brother, who is also a bank defaulter, has allegedly promised election funding Dominica's Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton in exchange for pushing Mehul's abduction theory.

According to Writeups 24, the whole planning was to manipulate the entire scenario into an abduction story, and the media was trapped in a hoax created by Choksi's family on the advice of his lawyers.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Choksi fled India. He was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018. He is involved in a legal battle to prevent his extradition to India.

Currently, Choksi has got interim relief from immediate repatriation to India by the Dominican court, which adjourned the matter of his detention on Thursday. As the next date of hearing is yet to be fixed and the court proceedings are likely to take time.

