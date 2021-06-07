STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Vice President Kamala Harris' plane forced to return due to technical problem

Air Force Two landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

Published: 07th June 2021 10:43 AM

US Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOINT BASE ANDREWS: A technical problem that involved "no immediate safety issue" forced Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

"I'm good, I'm good. We all said a little prayer, but we're good," she said.

The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters travelling with Harris that shortly after takeoff the crew of the original aircraft noticed that the landing gear was not storing as it should, which could have led to further mechanical issues.

"While there as no immediate safety issue, out of an abundance of caution they returned to JBA where they have all the parts and mechanics they need to fix the issue," she said.

