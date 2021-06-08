STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Growing Islamophobia in West: Imran Khan expresses grief over killing of Pakistan-origin family in Canada

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man, wearing a vest like body armour, slammed a pickup truck into a Pakistani family of five, killing four of them.

Published: 08th June 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Nafisa Azima and her daughter Seena Safdari attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ontario, Monday, June 7, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Nafisa Azima and her daughter Seena Safdari attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ontario, Monday, June 7, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday denounced the killing of four members of a Pakistani-origin Canadian family in Canada, saying this "act of terrorism" reveals the growing "Islamophobia" in Western countries.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man, wearing a vest like body armour, slammed a pickup truck into a Pakistani family of five, killing four of them, in what police allege was "a planned, premeditated act motivated by hate", according to media reports from Canada.

The incident happened near the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road when the Muslim family was out for a walk in the evening, the Toronto Star reported.

A black pickup truck driven by Nathaniel Veltman mounted the curb of a busy London intersection and struck a family of five as they waited to cross the street.

The driver sped off, leaving a scene of chaos and tragedy, the report said.

Veltman was arrested five minutes later, seven kilometres away from the scene.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Khan tweeted, "Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophobia needs to be countered holistically by the international community."

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took to Twitter to condemn the incident, saying three generations of Pakistani-Canadians had been killed for their faith.

"3 generations of Pakistani-Canadians were killed in a brutal act of mass murder for their Muslim faith. This is an act of terror rooted in unspeakable hatred & Islamophobia. Extend our deepest sympathy to the family members & pray for the recovery of the only survivor; a little boy," he tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he was "horrified" by the attack.

"To the loved ones of those who were terrorised by yesterday's act of hatred, we are here for you," he said, singling out the nine-year-old in hospital.

"To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable, and it must stop," he added.

Detective Superintendent at London Police Service Paul Waight said that the "investigators believe that this was an intentional act and that the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.
There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate."

Just hours into the investigation, police called the deaths both horrific and "intentional" Waight also said that the suspect wore a vest similar to body armour during the incident on Sunday and that potential terrorism charges are being considered, the CTV News reported.

London police will be working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on possible terrorism charges, Waight told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada hate crime Islamophobia Imran khan pakistan London hate crime Pakistani family murder
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp