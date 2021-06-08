STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Incumbent Pakistan government unlikely to implement IMF conditions in budget: Ex-minister

Ex-minister Aisha Ghous Pasha highlighted that if the incumbent government went ahead with the IMF conditions, then a political revolt could occur in Pakistan.

Published: 08th June 2021 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former minister of Punjab province Aisha Ghous Pasha

Former minister of Punjab province Aisha Ghous Pasha (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, Aisha Ghous Pasha has said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme will likely be suspended because the Imran Khan-led federal government might be unable to implement major conditions of the sponsored programme in its upcoming budget.

Speaking to The News International on Saturday, Pasha, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA), said: "The government wants to get the support of the IMF so that it can get loans from other multilateral creditors through comfort letter. The Fund programme is moving towards suspension if the government does not implement conditions in the upcoming budget."

She highlighted that if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government went ahead with the IMF conditions, including a hike in electricity tariff by 30 per cent, fetching additional revenues by Rs 1 trillion, and ensuring autonomy to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), then political revolt could occur in Pakistan.

Comparing the development spending in Punjab during the previous and current administrations, Pasha said that the utilisation of development spending in Punjab stood at 470 billion in 2017-18 and then it decreased to Rs 242 billion next year in 2018-19 under the PTI regime.

She said that there were major flaws in policy making and execution as it seemed that kids were running the economy of the country, reported The News International.

The PML-N MNA said that devaluation was done in haste and the discount rate hiked it, resulting in doubling of the debt servicing. She also lambasted that the incumbent government did not allow anyone to work in a calm atmosphere as several finance ministers and secretary finance got changed, with the sword of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hanging over their heads.

This government, she said, went to IMF without having proper homework and that per capita income had declined under the PTI-led regime. Furthermore, unemployment had risen as life standards deteriorated.

Pakistan's opposition parties had earlier slammed the federal government's announcement of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, estimating that it would hit 3.94 per cent for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The government had earlier estimated a GDP growth of 2.1 per cent for the outgoing fiscal year. The IMF and the World Bank, on the other hand, had predicted the GDP growth in the range of 1.5 per cent for the current fiscal year, reported The News International. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aisha Ghous Pasha PML Nawaz IMF Pakistan IMF conditions Pakistan budget
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp