STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Passenger van falls into river in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 17 killed 

The roads linking the northern regions of the country run through some of the most treacherous mountains, causing frequent mishaps.

Published: 08th June 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: All 17 people on a van, including 16 members of a family, were killed when their vehicle plunged into the Indus River in Pakistan's mountainous Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The vehicle was heading from Chilas to Rawalpindi when it fell into the Indus River in the Paniba area of Kohistan district on Monday, Dawn News reported.

The van was privately hired by the family for a visit.

Dasu-Kohistan Control Room officials said besides a driver, the van had 16 passengers from the same family, including women and children, the report said, adding that the driver also died in the accident.

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn.

It veered off into the Indus River and got submerged soon after, the police said, adding that 17 people have died in the incident.

Rescue teams were trying to locate the missing passengers but faced hurdles due to the difficult terrain and depth of the river.

Professional divers along with local volunteers have been called for carrying out the rescue operation.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed the administration officials to mobilise all resources in search of the victims.

Just a week ago, at least nine people had drowned when a jeep plunged into the Yarkhoon River after hitting the safety railing of a suspension bridge in the Yarkhoon Valley.

The roads linking the northern regions of the country run through some of the most treacherous mountains, causing frequent mishaps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan accident Pakistan road accident
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp