STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bangladesh names Lt General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as next army chief

He will replace incumbent Army chief General Aziz Ahmed, who is set for his normal retirement from the date of his successor's appointment.

Published: 10th June 2021 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed

Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed (Photo| Twitter/ @DDIndialive)

By PTI

DHAKA: Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was on Thursday named as the next chief of the Bangladesh Army and will assume the charge on June 24, the defence ministry said. Shafiuddin, who currently serves as the army's quartermaster general, will serve for three years and would be promoted to the rank of General before taking up the position of the Chief of the Army Staff.

"Bangladesh Army's BA-2496 Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, OSP, NDU, PSC, Quarter Master General has been appointed as the new chief of Bangladesh Army from June 24 afternoon," the defence ministry gazette notification said.

He will replace incumbent Army chief General Aziz Ahmed, who is set for his normal retirement from the date of his successor's appointment, the ministry said. Shafiuddin was commissioned in the 9th Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) Long Course in 1983.

Earlier, he served as the general commanding officer of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), commanded an Infantry Division and headed the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BISS).

He also played a key role in UN peacekeeping missions as deputy force commander in the Central African Republic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SM Shafiuddin Ahmed Bangladesh Army Bangladesh Army chief
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp