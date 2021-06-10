STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal PM Oli again expands Cabinet amid ongoing political crisis

According to the Office of the President, the Cabinet now has a total of 25 members with the induction of seven new ministers and a minister of state.

Published: 10th June 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo| YouTube)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday expanded his Cabinet for the second time in a week amid widespread criticism and the ongoing political crisis in the Himalayan nation.

Oli is heading a minority government after losing a trust vote in the House last month.

According to the Office of the President, the Cabinet now has a total of 25 members with the induction of seven new ministers and a minister of state.

In the latest rejig, Khagraj Adhikari, a close confidante of Oli, has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Home Affairs, MyRepublica news website reported.

Adhikari had earlier served as the Health Minister in the Sushil Koirala-led Cabinet.

The home minister post was vacant after the Supreme Court on May 20 scrapped the appointment of seven ministers, including Ram Bahadur Thapa who was leading the Home Ministry, saying they were not lawmakers.

Oli dissolved the House a day later.

Thapa had joined the CPN-UML after the erstwhile Nepal Communist Party (NCP) was dissolved.

The other faces are Janta Samajbadi Party (JSP)'s Raj Kishor Yadav (Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supply) and Nainakala Thapa ( Minister for Communication and Information Technology).

Thapa is the spouse of the former home minister.

Oli picked Jwala Kumari Sah (Agriculture), Narad Muni Rana (Forest), Ganesh Kumar Pahadi (General Administration) and Mohan Baniya (minister without portfolio) in his Cabinet along with Asha Kumari BK, who has been provided with the portfolio of Minister of State for Forest and Environment.

On Friday last week, in a move to consolidate his grip on power and boost ties with India, 69-year-old Oli expanded his Cabinet with the inclusion of eight ministers and two ministers of state from the Madhes-based Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Oli appointed three deputy prime ministers, including two from the Madhesi community, during the reshuffle.

Rajendra Mahato, senior leader of the JSP has been appointed as deputy prime minister with the portfolio of Ministry of Urban Development, while Raghubir Mahaseth, from ruling CPN-UML has been appointed as another deputy prime minister with the portfolio of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The third deputy prime minister is Bishnu Poudyal from UML, who has got the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance.

Madhesi parties in Nepal claim to be representing the cause of Madhesis, who are inhabitants of the Terai region.

The community shares strong cultural and family bonds with India.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the 275-member House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

In February, the Supreme Court reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives, in a setback to the embattled prime minister who was preparing for snap polls.

Oli repeatedly defended his move to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying some leaders of his party were attempting to form a "parallel government".

PTI AKJ SCY 06101739 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KP Sharma Oli Nepal cabinet
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp