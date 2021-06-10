STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

WHO warns delta variant taking hold in Europe

WHO's Dr Hans Kluge said the variant also known as the delta variant, has shown signs of being able to evade some vaccines.

Published: 10th June 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

WHO said the organisation was looking at a range of other jabs. (Photo | AFP)

World Health Organization. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation's Europe director warned that the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first identified in India is poised to take hold in the region, as many countries prepare to ease restrictions and allow more social gatherings and travel across borders.

During a press briefing on Thursday, WHO's Dr Hans Kluge said the variant also known as the delta variant, has shown signs of being able to evade some vaccines and warned that many vulnerable populations, particularly those over age 60, remain unprotected.

We have been here before, warned Kluge, WHO's European regional director.

Over the course of last summer, cases gradually rose in younger age groups and then moved into older age groups, contributing to a devastating resurgence, he said.

Kluge said spike in COVID-19 ultimately led to more lockdowns and deaths in the fall and winter of 2020.

Let's not make that mistake again.

Kluge didn't say people shouldn't travel, but urged any travellers to do so wisely.

He also called for vaccination and other public health measures to be stepped up across the continent, saying even immunisation coverage is far from sufficient to protect the region.

ALSO WATCH | India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO Delta variant COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp