US first lady and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton tour English preschool

Published: 11th June 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and US First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and US First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HAYLE: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are touring a preschool in southwestern England and learning how the children care for some rabbits.

The women also plan to take part in a talk about early childhood education. The White House says it’s the first time they’ve met.

Biden and the former Kate Middleton are visiting with 4- and 5-year-olds at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England. Biden carried a bowl of carrots when they went outside to see the bunnies.

Biden is a longtime English teacher who focuses on education, as does Kate, a mother of three young children.

The first lady is traveling with her husband, President Joe Biden, who is attending a Group of Seven summit of the world’s largest economies opening Friday in Carbis Bay.

