STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Islamic group OIC labels war in Afghanistan as 'genocide of Muslims'

Muhammad Qasim Halimi, Afghan minister for Hajj and Religious Affairs, underlined that there was no excuse for the Taliban to continue fighting in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Published: 12th June 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

KABUL The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday called the raging war in Afghanistan as "genocide of Muslims".

The remarks were made by OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen during a meeting with Afghan Hajj Minister before the gathering of religious scholars in Saudi Arabia, reported Anadolu News Agency.

Al-Othaimeen dubbed the war in Afghanistan as "genocide of Muslims," read a statement issued by the Afghan government said, adding that Muhammad Qasim Halimi, Afghan minister for Hajj and Religious Affairs, underlined that there was no excuse for the Taliban to continue fighting in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Halimi said he met Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the OIC, and Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, in Saudi Arabia before participating in a gathering of religious scholars from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The Muslim World League on Thursday hosted "The Islamic Conference on the Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan" in Makkah, which was addressed by Al-Issa, Halimi and Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pakistani Minister for Religious Affairs.

They were joined by senior clerics from Afghanistan and Pakistan via video link for a full-day session on peace, tolerance and the role of scholars in resolving regional conflicts and supporting peace-building efforts, reported Anadolu News Agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
afghanistan war taliban
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp