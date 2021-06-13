Joe Biden's G7 Summit gift for Boris Johnson: A custom-made bicycle 

By PTI

LONDON:US President Joe Biden chose a custom-made, hand-built bicycle as his gift for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for their first in-person meeting ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall this weekend.

The bike is made by a small company in the American city of Philadelphia that was reportedly given just a few days to build a red, white and blue bike that normally takes months to construct.

Johnson is a keen cyclist and is often pictured cycling on the streets of London, with his security detail in pursuit.

Biden is also known as a regular cyclist and was revealed to be a fan of indoor cycling with Peloton.

The bike gifted by Biden was made by Bilenky Cycle Works, a business with a staff of four who usually take up to 18 months to make a machine.

The owner, Stephen Bilenky, was contacted by the US State Department on May 23 about designing the bike and a matching helmet, the Philadelphia Inquirer' reported.

It says the budget was just USD 1,500, a third of the minimum price the firm charges.

Bilenky told the newspaper that he had accepted the order to raise the firm's profile and that "controlled chaos" followed.

"It is a very modern version of an upright British roadster with a custom paint scheme with the Union Jack flag and a matching helmet," he was quoted as saying.

Johnson's gift for the US President was a framed picture of a mural showing the American anti-slavery campaigner Fredrick Douglass.

The image of the former slave, who became a leading figure in the 19th century slavery abolitionist movement, is part of Edinburgh's mural trail.

US First Lady Jill Biden was given a first edition of The Apple Tree' by Daphne du Maurier, the English author who lived in Cornwall, while Carrie Johnson was presented with a leather tote bag made by military wives and a presidential silk scarf.

The leaders formally met at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, south-west England, just ahead of the G7 Summit launch on Friday.

Johnson dubbed his meeting with Biden as " breath of fresh air", leading many in the UK media to compare and contrast the somewhat erratic US-UK meetings with former president Donald Trump.