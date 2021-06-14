STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh extends border closure with India till June 30

Earlier on April 26, Bangladesh shut down its border with India for two weeks, which was later extended twice - on May 8 and then on May 29 - in light of the severe crisis in India.

Published: 14th June 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border.

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border. (File | PTI)

By ANI

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday extended border closure with India till June 30 as the COVID-19 situation in neighbouring districts of the country continued to deteriorate.

The decision for extending the closure of border areas was taken during an inter-ministerial meeting on June 13, a top official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Dhaka Tribune.

A gazette notification to this end will soon be published, the official said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier on April 26, Bangladesh shut down its border with India for two weeks, which was later extended twice - on May 8 and then on May 29 - in light of the severe crisis in India due to the second wave of the pandemic.

However, Bangladeshi nationals with a valid visa of 15 days or less will be allowed to return home subject to a 14-day compulsory quarantine, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Bangladesh is also experiencing an alarming rise of COVID-19 related deaths and new cases every day, with the highest single-day death tally recorded in over a month on Sunday.

The country on Sunday recorded 47 deaths from COVID-19, the highest single-day death toll reported in more than a month. It also registered 2,436 new cases.

The health authorities have also detected the presence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is highly contagious.

