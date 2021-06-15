STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

EU court leaves Facebook more exposed to privacy challenges

The European Union's Court of Justice ruled that 'under certain conditions,' a national watchdog has the power to take a company to court over a GDPR violation even if it's not the lead regulator.

Published: 15th June 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo (File Photo | AP)

Facebook logo (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Facebook is subject to EU privacy challenges from watchdogs in any of the bloc's member states, not just its lead regulator in Ireland, the bloc's top court ruled Tuesday, in a ruling that has implications for other big tech companies.

Under the EU's stringent privacy rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, only one country's national data protection authority has the power to handle legal cases involving cross-border data complaints in a system known as 'one-stop shop.' For Facebook, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, it is Ireland's Data Protection Commission.

However, the European Union's Court of Justice ruled that "under certain conditions," a national watchdog has the power to take a company to court over a GDPR violation even if it's not the lead regulator.

The ruling is in line with a preliminary opinion from a court adviser and, according to experts, potentially paves the way for a fresh onslaught of privacy cases across the EU's 27 member nations.

The court's decision brings to an end a lengthy legal battle between Facebook and Belgium's data protection authority over jurisdiction for the case, which centered on the social network's use of cookies to track behaviour of internet users, even those who weren't account holders.

The company had argued that the Belgian watchdog no longer had jurisdiction after GDPR took effect in 2018. Facebook painted it as a victory, noting that under the ruling the Irish regulator would remain in the lead except in limited circumstances.

"We are pleased that the CJEU has upheld the value and principles of the one-stop-shop mechanism, and highlighted its importance in ensuring the efficient and consistent application of GDPR across the EU," Jack Gilbert, the company's associate general counsel, said.

Ireland's privacy watchdog has been criticized for taking too long resolve a growing number of GDPR cases involving tech giants including Apple, Twitter, Google and Instagram but it argues that the cases are complicated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EU Facebook
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp