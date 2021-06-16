STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un warns of 'tense' food situation, longer COVID lockdown

The Korea Development Institute, a South Korean government think tank, said last month the North could face food shortages of around a million tons this year.

Published: 16th June 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Photo | AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned about possible food shortages and called for his people to brace for extended COVID-19 restrictions as he opened a major political conference to discuss national efforts to salvage a broken economy.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency also said Wednesday that Kim called for discussions on how the North should deal with the "current international situation," though it did not mention any specific comments from Kim about the United States or South Korea.

North Korea has so far ignored the allies' calls to resume nuclear negotiations that have stalled for two years following the collapse of Kim's ambitious summitry with former President Donald Trump, which derailed over disagreements in exchanging relief from crippling US-led sanctions with denuclearisation steps by the North.

Meanwhile, the North's economy has decayed further amid pandemic border closures, which choked off trade with China, while devastating typhoons and floods last summer decimated crops.

Monitors assessing the situation in North Korea have yet to see signs of mass starvation or major instability, but some analysts say conditions could be aligning for a perfect storm that undercuts food and exchange markets and triggers public panic.

The Korea Development Institute, a South Korean government think tank, said last month the North could face food shortages of around a million tons this year.

During the plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee that opened Tuesday, Kim urged officials to find ways to boost agricultural production, saying the country's food situation "is now getting tense".

KCNA said Kim also "set forth the tasks for the state to maintain perfect anti-epidemic state" indicating North Korea would extend its pandemic lockdown despite the stress on its economy.

Experts widely doubt North Korea's claim that it has not had a single COVID-19 case, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

Kim had called for the party meeting to review national efforts to rebuild the economy for the first half of the year.

While addressing the "unfavourable" conditions and challenges on Tuesday, Kim also expressed appreciation over what he described as improvements, claiming that the country's industrial output so far has increased by 25% from last year, KCNA said.

The report said the Central Committee meeting will continue but did not specify until when.

North Korea held its first ruling party congress in five years in January where it laid out development plans for the next five years.

At that meeting Kim urged his people to be resilient in the struggle for economic self-reliance, called for reasserting greater state control over the economy, boosting agricultural production and prioritising the development of chemicals and metal industries.

Experts say those sectors are crucial to revitalise North Korean industrial production undercut by sanctions and halted imports of factory materials amid the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kim Jong un North Korea North Korea covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp