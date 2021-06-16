STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Temporary shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in Pakistan, says top health official

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Health, Dr Faisal Sultan rejected speculation, saying the shortage was 'temporary' and supply would be improved by the end of this week.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Government employees wait their turn to receive the Convidecia COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Nishtar hall, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Government employees wait their turn to receive the Convidecia COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Nishtar hall, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was facing a "temporary" shortage of coronavirus vaccines, a top official acknowledged on Wednesday, amid fears among the people that there may be an extended delay between their first and second jabs, rendering the vaccine ineffectual.

At a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Health, Dr Faisal Sultan rejected speculation, saying the shortage was "temporary" and supply would be improved by the end of this week.

"There are more than 2,000 vaccination centres in the country and the number of visitors varies. So there may be a shortage of vaccines in some centres," he said.

Sultan allayed fears on the gap between the two doses of the vaccine.

"The time duration between vaccine doses is typically between three to four weeks. This is correct. However, please note that there is no harm in extending the duration to six to seven weeks. You can get the second dose after some delay," he said.

Pakistan launched its vaccination drive on February 2. So far over 11.7 million doses have been administered.

Pakistan reported 1,038 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 944,065.

Another 46 people died in the last 24 hour.

The nationwide death toll stands at 21,828, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in Pakistan Covid 19 Vaccine in Pakistan
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp