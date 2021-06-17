STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Qureshi writes to top UN officials highlighting Kashmir issue

Published: 17th June 2021

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written another letter to the top UN officials highlighting the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Qureshi addressed the letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Secretary General, it said.

The minister, who has been regularly writing letters to the Security Council President and the UN Secretary General, in his latest letter alleged that India was changing the demographic structure of Kashmir through the issuance of fake domicile certificates and other measures.

He urged the Security Council to call upon India to reverse its actions, including those initiated on and after August 5, 2019.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since New Delhi abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was its internal matter.

It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

In his letter, Qureshi also affirmed that Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India.

He has also emphasised that the onus is on India to create an enabling environment for result-oriented engagement with Pakistan, the FO said.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

