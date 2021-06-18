STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kong's 'Apple Daily' newspaper increases print run after arrests as residents show support

Police said the editors were arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security, based on over 30 articles that authorities said had called for international sanctions.

Published: 18th June 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

People buy Apple Daily at a downtown street in Hong Kong Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)

People buy Apple Daily at a downtown street in Hong Kong Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Friday increased its print run to 500,000 copies as residents showed support for the beleaguered press freedom a day after police arrested five top editors and executives and froze USD 2.3 million worth of assets on national security charges.

The raid on the paper's offices followed by the arrests on Thursday marked the first time the sweeping national security law, which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year, was used against the media, one of the symbols of civil liberties in the semi-autonomous city that don't exist elsewhere in China.

Police said the editors were arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security, based on over 30 articles that authorities said had called for international sanctions against China and Hong Kong.

With anti-government protests silenced, most of the city's prominent pro-democracy activists in jail and many others fleeing abroad, people snapped up copies at newsstands and in convenience stores.

"There are lots of injustices in Hong Kong already. I think there are a lot of things we cannot do anymore," said resident Lisa Cheung.

"Buying a copy is all what we can do. When the law cannot protect Hong Kong people anymore, we are only left to do what we can."

The front page of Friday's edition splashed images of the five editors and executives led away in handcuffs.

Police also confiscated 44 hard drives worth of news material.

A quote from Cheung Kim-hung, the arrested CEO of Apple Daily's publisher Next Digital, said "Hang in there, everyone."

Another resident, William Chan, said he bought a copy of the paper as a show of support.

"It was such a groundless arrest and suppressed freedom of the press," he said.

The national security law was imposed after massive protests in 2019 challenged Beijing's rule by calling for broader democratic freedoms.

It outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.

The maximum penalty for serious offenders is life imprisonment.

Security Minister John Lee had on Thursday warned other journalists to distance themselves from those under investigation at Apple Daily.

He said those arrested had used journalistic work to endanger national security and that anyone who was "in cahoots" with them would pay a hefty price.

The Chinese government's liaison office in Hong Kong said in a statement Thursday that it supported police action, noting that while the city's mini-constitution, the Basic Law, guarantees the freedoms of speech and press, those rights cannot undermine the "bottom line of national security."

"Freedom of the press is not a shield' for illegal activities," the liaison office said. State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the U.S. strongly condemned the arrests and called for the immediate release of the five arrested.

He also called for Hong Kong authorities to stop targeting independent and free media.

"We are deeply concerned by Hong Kong authorities' selective use of the national security law to arbitrarily target independent media organizations," Price said, adding that the suspected foreign collusion charges appear to be politically motivated.

"As we all know, exchanging views with foreigners in journalism should never be a crime," he said.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet that freedom of the press is one of the rights China had promised to protect for 50 years when Britain handed over Hong Kong in 1997.

"Today's raids & arrests at Apple Daily in Hong Kong demonstrate Beijing is using the National Security Law to target dissenting voices, not tackle public security," Raab said.

Apple Daily has pledged to readers that it will continue its reporting, and on Thursday night invited members of the media to its printing presses to watch its Friday edition roll off the press in a show of commitment.

Its founder Jimmy Lai is currently serving a 20-month prison sentence on charges of playing a part in unauthorized protests in 2019.

The paper's average daily circulation has been around 86,000 copies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong security law Apple Daily Hong Kong Hong Kong press freedom
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp