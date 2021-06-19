STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka shuffles senior health official after Rajapaksa reveals wrong COVID-19 death figures

Finding fault with the compilation of the daily COVID-19 death figures, Rajapaksa said that his decision to ease travel restrictions was affected by what he called wrong data.

Published: 19th June 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan health officials collect swab samples from people to test for the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Sri Lankan health officials collect swab samples from people to test for the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A senior health official in Sri Lanka has been transferred after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expressed his unhappiness over not being able to ease the COVID-19 restrictions in the country on June 14 due to presentation of wrong data that showed a spike in the number of deaths from the virus.

Addressing the health officials on Friday to announce the easing of travel restrictions from June 21 till June 25, Rajapaksa said he was planning to lift the lockdown on June 14 but could not do so due to the presentation of wrong data on COVID-19 deaths.

In what is being seen as a fall out of the President's comments, chief epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera, who was holding the position of the Director of the Epidemiology Unit in the health ministry since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March 2020, has now been transferred as the head of the dengue fever prevention unit.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka's zoo seeks India's help after lion 'Thor' tests Covid-19 positive

Finding fault with the compilation of the daily COVID-19 death figures, Rajapaksa said that his decision to ease travel restrictions was affected by what he called wrong data.

"I was to open the country on June 14. But on the 11th, suddenly they said 101 had died. So everyone got scared. I told the intelligence services to go house to house and verify this figure," Rajapaksa told health officials.

The President said that health authorities and intelligence unit after a thorough investigation conducted into the cause of deaths revealed that some of the deaths occurred during a four-month period from February 6 to June 11 and certain deaths had been mentioned twice, according to a report in Colombo Gazette.

Rajapaksa said that only 15 COVID-19 deaths had occurred on June 11 instead of 101.

Sri Lanka has seen a massive jump in the number of COVID-19 infections since April 15.

The number of cases has gone up by nearly 150,000 and the death toll by over 1,700.

By Friday night, the total number of cases in the country stood at 235,413 with only over 35,000 of them currently under treatment.

The death toll is 2,480.

Lockdown in the form of travel restrictions was imposed in the country since late April.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka COVID deaths COVID 19
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp