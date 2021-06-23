STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan receives another 2 million doses of China-made Covid vaccine

The fresh doses will be sent to various vaccine centres across the country for which arrangements are already in place.

Published: 23rd June 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sinovac Pakistan vaccination

A teacher receives the first shot the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Lahore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received another two million doses of a China-made coronavirus vaccine, as the country hopes to enhance its immunisation drive.

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-6852 airlifted two million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad on Tuesday.

It is in addition to 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccines from China to Pakistan on Sunday. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the main body to combat the virus, "The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is spearheading the process of purchasing vaccines from the international market under the auspices of the NCOC.

The fresh doses will be sent to various vaccine centres across the country for which arrangements are already in place.

"With the arrival of this consignment, the daily average administering of doses across the country will be enhanced considerably," the NCOC said.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 950,768 after 930 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

With 39 more deaths, the country coronavirus toll rose to 22,073, reported the Ministry of National Health Services.

Pakistani health authorities had launched a nationwide vaccination drive with around a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March.

Initially, the government had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots for people aged 30 or over. Now vaccines are available for people aged over 18 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp