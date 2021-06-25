STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Five dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic

Hrusky Deputy Mayor Marek Babisz told Czech public radio that half of his town was almost completely wiped out.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Man rides his bike after a tornado hit the village of Mikulcice in the Hodonin district, South Moravia, Czech Republic.

Man rides his bike after a tornado hit the village of Mikulcice in the Hodonin district, South Moravia, Czech Republic. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PRAGUE: A rare tornado believed to be the most devastating in the Czech Republic’s modern history has torn through the country's southeast, killing at least five people and injuring hundreds, rescue services and police said on Friday.

The tornado touched down late Thursday as strong thunderstorms hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages sustained heavy damage that included buildings turned to rubble and overturned cars. The storms were accompanied by hail which in some cases was as big as tennis balls.

Hrusky Deputy Mayor Marek Babisz told Czech public radio that half of his town was almost completely wiped out.

“The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation any more, only walls remain from what were houses ... It’s really terrible.”

Some 360 extra police officers were dispatched to the area, along with army personnel. Rescue crews from across the country, joined by counterparts from nearby Austria and Slovakia, were using drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs to search through the rubble.

Police said at least five people were found dead, but regional government chief Jan Grolich said the death toll was likely to rise.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. Babis was in Brussels to attend an EU summit and was planning to visit the afflicted region later Friday. He said he has asked the EU for help.

“I'd like to offer my condolences to the families of the victims,” Babis said. “We ... will do all we can to help the people because it's a real apocalypse.” He said some 2,000 buildings have been damaged.

Over 40,000 households remain without electricity in the southeast.

Meteorologist Martin Setvak said it was the most damaging tornado in the country's modern history.

“It certainly was at least the strongest F3 intensity but very likely it was F4” in the six-notch Fujita scale, Setvak said.

F4 causes devastating damage, with winds of up to 260 miles an hour.

Setvak said it's still unclear whether it was a single twister or several independent ones.

According to Setvak, the country experienced anywhere between one and seven tornadoes annually up until 2020, but all were relatively weak.

“Tornados like this are very rare in Central Europe,” climatologist Pavel Fasko said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Czech Republic Czech Republic Tornado
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp