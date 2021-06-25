STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Five Pakistan paramilitary soldiers killed in attack on security forces in Balochistan

Heavy losses were inflicted on terrorists during the incident in the Sangan area of District Sibi in Balochistan.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Paramilitary Soldiers

Pakistan Paramilitary Soldiers (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Terrorists ambushed security forces patrolling a remote district in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing five of them before fleeing the scene, according to a media report on Friday.

Five soldiers of Frontier Corps Balochistan were killed in an exchange of fire with the terrorists, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces.

Heavy losses were inflicted on terrorists during the incident in the Sangan area of District Sibi in Balochistan, Dawn newspaper reported.

A search operation is also in progress to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators, the ISPR said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has condemned the attack.

"Terrorists cannot demoralise us by carrying out such cowardly attacks. The state will fight against terrorists with all its might," he said, Earlier this month, four soldiers from FC Balochistan were killed in a blast on the Marget-Quetta Road.

Resource-rich Balochistan for a long time has witnessed violence by the Taliban and Baloch nationalists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan Pakistan​ Paramilitary Balochistan Balochistan Security Forces
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp