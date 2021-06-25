STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SIA offers carbon emission offset to passengers contributing to environmental projects in India, Indonesia, Nepal

Published: 25th June 2021 04:58 PM

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Passengers flying on Singapore Airlines (SIA) or low-cost carrier Scoot from Friday will be able to offset their share of the flight's carbon emissions by contributing to environmental projects in India, Indonesia and Nepal, according to a media report.

The passengers will be able to do so by buying carbon offsets from dedicated microsites before or after a flight, The Straits Times reported.

The projects include a rainforest preservation project in Central Kalimantan on Borneo island part of Indonesia, solar power projects in India and projects that distribute efficient and clean-burning stoves to rural homes in Nepal, the report said.

These projects are verified at the highest international standards as well as by independent third parties.

The projects are issued with carbon offsets, each with a unique serial number, equivalent to the amount of emission they reduce, the report said.

This is part of a voluntary programme launched by SIA Group on Friday, which will enable customers across the group's passenger and cargo airlines to offset their carbon emissions.

The group operates the national carrier and its subsidiary Scoot, both of which have flights to India.

The microsite for SIA Cargo customers will be available from next month, and corporate customers will be able to participate in the programme from the fourth quarter of this year.

SIA and Scoot will match the offsets that their passengers buy for six months after the programme's launch.

From the fourth quarter of this year, passengers will also be able to use their KrisFlyer miles and HighFlyer points to buy carbon offsets.

Both KrisFlyer and HighFlyer are mileage discounts offer to regular fliers.

SIA's senior vice-president for corporate planning, Lee Wen Fen, said: "Our customers now have an opportunity to offset their emissions through accredited projects that provide clear benefits to people and the planet. Matching their offsets is our way of encouraging our customers to fly carbon neutral."

The carbon offset programme is part of SIA Group's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The offsets purchased will go towards projects that reduce future emissions.

