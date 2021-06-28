STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mehul Choksi's lawyer appeals for CARICOM intervention in alleged 'kidnapping'

The lawyer claimed that Choksi, 62, was lured to a villa in Antigua, then attacked and beaten, bound and gagged, tied to a wheelchair, then transported out to sea and onwards to Dominica.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LONDON: UK-based director of Justice Abroad Michael Polak, who says he is acting for Mehul Choksi as part of his legal team, on Monday appealed for CARICOM (Carribbean Community) intervention for the wanted Indian businessman as a citizen of Antigua.

The lawyer claimed that Choksi, 62, was lured to a villa in Antigua, then attacked and beaten, bound and gagged, tied to a wheelchair, then transported out to sea and onwards to Dominica, in a "clear breach" of the rule of law and a "big test" for the political bodies of the Caribbean Community.

"The kidnapping and rendition of Mr Choksi from Antigua to Dominica has drawn the world's attention to the CARICOM region and we have yet to hear anything from this organisation on this tawdry affair and gross breach of an individual's human rights," said London-based barrister Polak.

ALSO READ | Mehul Choksi remanded to state prison in Dominica, but to remain in hospital: Lawyer

"The Secretary-General has been respectfully requested to speak out on this issue and a failure to do may reflect badly upon the CARICOM region as somewhere where the rule of law and due process applies," he said.

The lawyer said that a request for a meeting with Secretary-General of CARICOM, Irwin Larocque, and a public statement from the regional organisation has been made.

ALSO READ | Attached assets worth Rs 8442 crore of Mallya, Choksi and Nirav Modi transferred to PSU banks: ED

He noted that given that one of CARICOM's missions is to "create a community" where every citizen is secure and has the opportunity to realise his or her potential with guaranteed human rights and social justice", the organisation is being urged to speak out and take action in regard to these "very worrying events", which have drawn the world's attention to the region.

Meanwhile, Choksi faces illegal entry charges in Dominica and has been hospitalised since May 30.

He faces legal proceedings as India seeks his extradition to face charges of fraud and money laundering related to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehul Choksi Mehul Choksi extradition CARICOM
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp