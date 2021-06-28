STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Oxford/AstraZeneca trials booster jab to counter Beta variant of COVID-19

The Phase II/III trial, sponsored and led by AstraZeneca, will recruit approximately 2,250 participants across the UK, South Africa, Brazil and Poland.

Published: 28th June 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: The University of Oxford in partnership with AstraZeneca said on Monday that it has begun vaccinations for a new phase in human trials to test a COVID-19 vaccine to combat the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

The AZD2816 booster shot will be administered to volunteers against the B.1.351 variant of concern (VOC), commonly known as the Beta variant.

The Phase II/III trial, sponsored and led by AstraZeneca, will recruit approximately 2,250 participants across the UK, South Africa, Brazil and Poland.

For the booster study, participants must have received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine three to 12 weeks apart more than three months prior to the study.

"Testing booster doses of existing vaccines and new variant vaccines is important to ensure we are best prepared to stay ahead of the pandemic coronavirus, should their use be needed," said Professor Sir Andrew J. Pollard, chief investigator and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford.

AZD2816 will be administered to individuals who have previously been fully vaccinated with two doses of the original Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer/BioNtech, at least three months after their last injection.

In non-vaccinated individuals, AZD2816 will be given as two doses, four or 12 weeks apart, or given as a second dose following a first dose of the original Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine four weeks apart.

"The UK vaccine roll out programme has been incredibly successful at preventing hospitalisations and deaths, but we don't know how long protection lasts. This study will provide vital evidence on whether further doses including 'tweaks' against new virus variants may be needed in the future," said Dr Maheshi Ramasamy, Principal Investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Group.

The new vaccine, known as AZD2816, has been designed using the same adenoviral vector platform developed by researchers at the University of Oxford using the ChAdOx platform technology, with minor genetic alterations to the spike protein based on the Beta variant.

Sir Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "It is important we continue to stay ahead of genetically distinct variants of the coronavirus. AZD2816 should help broaden individuals' immune response against emerging variants of concern. Initiating the Phase II/III trial for AZD2816 means we can be prepared should a variant vaccine be required in the future."

The study aims to assess the immune response to the Beta VOC with the new vaccine, for use potentially in combination with the current Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as to better understand the disease and associated health problems.

Initial data from the trial is expected later this year and, once available, will be submitted to regulators for assessment as a next-generation booster vaccine and through an expedited regulatory pathway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp