STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

European Medicine Agency yet to receive request for authorisation of Covishield vaccine: Official

The official said the member states of the bloc will gradually lift temporary travel restrictions for people from India at their external borders, based on the developments of the health situation.

Published: 29th June 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine.

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By ANI

BRUSSELS: A European Union (EU) official on Tuesday said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not received any request for approval of authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield.

Speaking to ANI, the EU official said: "Concerning a possible EMA authorisation for Covishield, as of yesterday, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) stated that it had not received a request for approval. It will examine any such request when received, as per its procedures. The EMA does not investigate new drugs on its own, unless it is asked by the relevant companies."

Meanwhile, the official said the member states of the bloc will gradually lift temporary travel restrictions for people from India at their external borders, based on the developments of the health situation pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As to travel to the EU from India, temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU are currently in place from many non-EU countries, including India, due to COVID. EU Member States shall gradually lift these temporary travel restrictions at the external borders, based on developments of the health situation," the EU official told ANI.

Meanwhile, the 27-member European bloc is now introducing the EU Digital COVID Certificate, which is meant to facilitate safe free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic within the EU.

The certificate will serve as evidence that a person was vaccinated against COVID-19, received a negative test result or recovered from COVID-19. The aim of the EU Digital COVID Certificate is to facilitate free movement inside the EU. It is not a pre-condition to travel.

For this purpose, member states of the EU will have the option to accept also vaccinations that have been authorised by the World Health Organization (WHO), including Covishield, confirmed the EU official.

On Monday, Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and owner of the Serum Institute of India (SII) assured Indians who have taken Covishield doses and are now facing issues while travelling to European Union countries that the matter had been escalated to the 'highest level'.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U., I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," he tweeted.

This comes after reports that travellers vaccinated with Covishield, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine manufactured in India by the SII, may not be eligible for the European Union's 'Green Pass'.

Europe's vaccine passport programme, which allowed recipients to travel to and from Europe with fewer roadblocks, may not recognise recipients of the Covishield vaccine. Covishield is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Medicine Agency COVID19 Coronavirus Covishield COVID vaccine
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp