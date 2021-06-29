On UAE visit, Israel Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid opens first embassy in Gulf

By AFP

ABU DHABI: Israel's top diplomat Yair Lapid opened the Jewish state's first embassy in the Gulf during a trip to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, nine months after they signed a normalisation deal.

"The opening of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi with the Emirati Minister of Culture and Youth," he tweeted with a photo of himself and UAE minister Noura al-Kaabi cutting a ribbon in the blue and white of the Israeli flag.

إسرائيل معنية بالسلام مع جميع جيرانها. نحن لن نرحل إلى أي مكان. الشرق الأوسط بيتنا. نحن هنا لنبقى وندعو كل دول المنطقة أن تدرك ذلك. pic.twitter.com/Yq2rCINLKB — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid(@yairlapid) June 29, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the opening as "historic".

Lapid's visit and the opening of the first Israeli embassy in a Gulf state are "significant for Israel, the UAE, and the broader region", he said in a statement.

Israeli ministers have previously visited the UAE, but newly appointed Lapid became the most senior Israeli to make the trip, and the first on an official mission.

ALSO READ | Israel resumes indoor mask requirement amid coronavirus spike

"Israel wants peace with its neighbours. With all its neighbours. We aren't going anywhere. The Middle East is our home. We're here to stay. We call on all the countries of the region to recognise that. And to come talk to us," Lapid said during the opening ceremony.

Israel wants peace with its neighbors.

With all its neighbors.

We aren't going anywhere.

The Middle East is our home.

We're here to stay.

We call on all the countries of the region to recognize that.

And to come talk to us. pic.twitter.com/wqcdPDnIgP — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid(@yairlapid) June 29, 2021

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat denied Lapid was snubbed by his opposite number at the embassy opening, insisting that he would meet "five ministers in less than 30 hours".

Since their US-brokered normalisation agreement was signed last September, Israel and the UAE have signed a raft of deals ranging from tourism to aviation and financial services.

During his visit, Lapid will also inaugurate a consulate in Dubai.

Lapid's trip comes nearly a year after the nations moved to normalise ties, and it follows a string of visits by Israeli officials that were planned then scrapped over issues including the Covid pandemic and diplomatic scuffles.

ALSO READ | Tens of thousands attend Pride parade in Israel's Tel Aviv

In March, a planned official visit by Israel's then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cancelled due to a "dispute" with Jordan over the use of its airspace, according to Israeli officials.

Netanyahu, replaced as prime minister by Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett in a coalition government cobbled together by Lapid weeks ago, had already postponed a February visit to the UAE and Bahrain over coronavirus travel restrictions.

Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, now science and technology minister, reportedly also had to cancel trips.

In August 2020, former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat made history by flying to Abu Dhabi on an El Al plane from Israel.

That was feted by both sides as a breakthrough in efforts for peace in the Middle East, marked by the El Al jet touching down adorned with the word "peace" in English, Arabic and Hebrew.

The normalisation accords Israel struck with the UAE, followed by deals with Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan also last year, have been condemned by the Palestinians.

They break with years of Arab League policy of no relations with Israel until it makes peace with the Palestinians.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas which rules Gaza, said the embassy opening showed the UAE was "insisting" on the "sin" of implementing the normalisation accord.

Also on Tuesday, Bahrain appointed its first ambassador to Israel.

Lapid is a centrist former television presenter who tenaciously hammered together Israel's new coalition, ending Netanyahu's more than decade-long tenure as prime minister.

He has sought to break from his rival's policies, saying Monday that Netanyahu's government had taken "a terrible gamble" by focussing only on ties with the Republican party in Washington.

ALSO WATCH | Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'