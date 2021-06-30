'I'm just lurking': Twitter scrambles to find Ocasio-Cortez's secret account on TikTok

By Online Desk

Ever since she shot to fame on the political stage, millennial US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has managed to use social media to make her presence felt. So it didn't come as a surprise when she announced that she has an account on TikTok.

For years, she has actively communicated with her constituents and admirers through Instagram, Twitter, Twitch and other social media platforms. By this logic, her presence on TikTok that has 1.2 billion active monthly users makes perfect sense. So as soon as she posted about her TikTok account, people on Twitter rushed to find her username.

"I have a secret. I started a TikTok account. But I haven’t told anybody what it is. I’m just lurking, waiting for my moment," Ocasio-Cortez said on June 26.

Even by then, there were scores of people frantically searching to find her on TikTok. Tweets started surfacing from June 25, talking about AOC's TikTok entry.

@AOC On behalf of Gen Z please give us your TikTok @! We have been looking for 24 hours now! Please just tell us so we can follow you! We love you sooooo much! #tiktok #aoc — johny (@It_ISJohnnny) June 25, 2021

The furore became much louder on June 28, when she took to her Instagram stories to ask fans for help. “So, as I mentioned, a few days ago I started a lurker TikTok account because I was watching one too many bootleg TikTok videos uploaded to Instagram and I thought I should go straight to the source and cut out the middle person app except now I have anxiety about recording whack videos so I am back on Instagram stories,” she said in a series of her Instagram stories.

AOC confessing that she has burner TikTok account on Instagram stories is the content I needed today pic.twitter.com/lhfTnkaDmx — Calla (@CallaWalsh) June 29, 2021

AOC's Instagram stories also indicated that some people came to know she had an account even before she confirmed her presence on TikTok on June 28.

Twitter discussions ranged from being excited about her presence to determined efforts to find her username. The wait for her username continues as neither she nor those who found it have revealed it.