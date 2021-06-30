STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Imran Khan lauds CPC's role in 'nurturing' of Pak-China friendship

In his message, Khan highlighted that the founding of the CPC was a seminal event with a far-reaching impact on world history, the Foreign Office said in a statement here.

Published: 30th June 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan China, china Pakistan, CPEC

For representational purposes ( Photo | Pakistan Press Information Dept)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appreciated the CPC's role in the "nurturing" of Pakistan-China friendship in a message of felicitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the centenary of the Communist Party of China.

In his message, Khan highlighted that the founding of the CPC was a seminal event with a far-reaching impact on world history, the Foreign Office said in a statement here.

ALSO READ | Pakistan under pressure from US, Western powers over its ties with China: Imran Khan

Khan paid rich tribute to the CPC and its leadership while highlighting that China's liberation and its subsequent rise lay in sacrifices and endeavours of the Communist Party.

He hoped that under the dynamic leadership of President Xi, China would continue its march towards the 'Great Rejuvenation' of the Chinese Nation, the statement said.

"The prime minister also appreciated the CPC's role in the nurturing of the Pakistan-China friendship," it said.

Recalling that 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, Khan expressed optimism that friendship between the two nations would continue flourishing, as aspired by the leadership and peoples of both sides.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Communist Party of China China Pakistan
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp