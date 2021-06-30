Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3000, patients to stay under supervised home treatment

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's coronavirus death toll has crossed the 3000-mark after 45 new fatalities have been recorded across the country, the health ministry said here on Wednesday.

The country's cumulative infected numbers have risen to over 257,000 with recoveries of over 223,400 recorded by June 29, 2021.

From June 29, 2021, the Lankan health ministry has put into operation an arrangement where COVID-19 patients will be treated at home under the supervision of respective area medical officers of the ministry.

Patients both symptomatic and asymptomatic are selected for home treatment until they are referred to a hospital based on risk factors, their ability to stay at home, and the situation in the respective local areas, the ministry said.

'We will take into consideration if the area was under previous lockdowns and quarantine,' said Dr Asela Gunawardena, the Director-General of Health Services.

The doctors will be in constant contact with those patients waiting in their homes and only the required would be sent to hospitals for treatment, the ministry said.

The Lankan health ministry said nearly 2.7 million people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, out of which nearly a million had received the second dose.

Along with India's gift of Covishield AstraZeneca doses, the island nation has imported its vaccines mainly from China, in addition to Russia's Sputnik V.

The government has placed an order for Pfizer while Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive under WHO's Covax facility, officials said.

Sri Lanka has decided to obtain a loan of USD 150 million from the Asian Development Bank to buy vaccines and boost refrigeration and transport facilities, a cabinet memorandum said.

The funds will be used to cover the cost of the vaccination, vaccine-related monitoring systems, refrigerated transport facility and improving clinical waste management.

A dedicated hotline has been opened for inquiries regarding home treatment.

This would facilitate better management of COVID-19 hospitals and 'intermediate treatment centres' while allowing medical staff to provide better care to patients suffering from severe disease, the ministry said.