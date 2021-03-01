Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi faces two new criminal charges

By AFP

NAYPYIDAW: Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi is facing two new criminal charges after her court hearing via video link in Naypyidaw.

The deposed civilian leader is accused of a violation of communications laws as well as intent to incite public unrest, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.

"We can not say for sure how many more cases Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will face in this period," he told reporters in Naypyidaw Monday.

IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving

"Anything can happen in this country at this time."

Suu Kyi was already facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, as well as violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year's election.

Myanmar's ousted president Win Myint is also facing the same intent to incite public unrest charge in addition to coronavirus restriction breaches.

Suu Kyi's next hearing is March 15.