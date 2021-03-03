STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bangladesh High Court grants bail to imprisoned cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore

A two-member panel of judges from Bangladesh HC issued the order of his bail on health grounds, said his lawyer Jotirmoy Barua.

Published: 03rd March 2021 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladeshi students clash with police during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi students clash with police during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s High Court granted bail Wednesday to a cartoonist who has been held for 10 months of pre-trial detention under a controversial digital security law that critics say stifles freedom of expression.

Ahmed Kabir Kishore faces charges of creating confusion over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and contributing to the deterioration of law and order in the country, but rights groups say the use of the Digital Security Act against him is a repressive measure.

Kishore is now in prison outside the capital, Dhaka, and his lawyer said he has been tortured in custody.

A two-member panel of judges from the High Court issued the order of his bail on health grounds, said his lawyer Jotirmoy Barua.

Barua told the court that Kishore's right ear was nearly impaired and a scar had developed on his left leg because of physical torture.

Wednesday’s bail decision followed an outcry by protesters in the streets and on social media after writer and commentator Mushtaq Ahmed died in custody last Thursday.

Both Kishore and Ahmed were arrested on May 5 last year in Dhaka in a single case under the Digital Security Act. Ahmed was arrested for making comments on social media that criticized the government’s handling of the pandemic. Ahmed had been denied bail at least six times. At least nine other people were also charged with similar charges in the same case Ahmed and Kishore faced.

On Wednesday, dozens of people rallied in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka and attempted to march toward the Prime Minister’s Office to demand justice for Ahmed and the release of Kishore. They also demanded the annulment of the Digital Security Act.

The 2018 Digital Security Act includes a jail sentence of up to 14 years for any propaganda or campaign against the country’s independence war, its founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the national anthem or flag. It also says a person can be jailed for up to 10 years for destroying communal harmony or creating unrest or disorder.

The broad characterization of charges led Amnesty International to conclude that the law “is plagued by a lack of clear definitions, explanations and exceptions, including repressive non-bailable penalties for at least 14 offenses.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the law is necessary to maintain order. Opposition parties and editors have warned that the scope of the law can be misused against critics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh High Court Bangladesh HC Ahmed Kabir Kishore
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp