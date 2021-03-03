STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Dependents of foreigners need to obtain work passes to continue working in Singapore: Ministry

Currently, Dependant Pass holders, who want to seek employment only, have to get a Letter of Consent from the ministry.

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

For DP holders who are business owners, they will be allowed to continue if their business creates local employment.

For DP holders who are business owners, they will be allowed to continue if their business creates local employment. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Spouses and family members of foreigners working in Singapore, who hold dependant's passes, will need to obtain a work pass in order to continue working in the country, the Manpower Ministry said on Wednesday.

Currently, Dependant Pass (DP) holders, who want to seek employment only, have to get a Letter of Consent (LOC) from the ministry.

The change means that the spouses and other dependants of work pass holders will be subject to the same requirements as all other foreigners if they want to work in Singapore, reported TODAY newspaper.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that enough time would be given to the applicants to switch to the new arrangement.

"We will provide sufficient time for existing DP holders working on an LOC, as well as their employers, to transit to this new arrangement. Most of them meet prevailing work pass criteria. Those that do not will have to cease working in Singapore," she said She said that most DP holders do not work during their stay in Singapore.

They represent about 1 per cent of all work pass holders, she said.

Existing DP holders who are currently employed can still continue working until the expiry of their LOC.

When the LOC lapses, employers of DP holders will need to apply for an applicable work pass if they wish to continue hiring them.

The Ministry will facilitate the transition to a work pass, it said in a factsheet released to the media during the parliamentary debate into its budget.

The relevant qualifying salary, dependency ratio ceiling, as well as levies for the respective work passes will apply for these employers, the ministry added.

The move is intended to align the requirements for DP holders who wish to work in Singapore with those for all other foreigners working here, and will bring consistency to recent updates to the work pass framework, said the ministry.

For DP holders who are business owners, they will be allowed to continue if their business creates local employment.

They will have to be either the sole proprietor, partner or director with at least 30 per cent shareholding in the business.

The company must hire at least one Singaporean or permanent resident, who earns at least SGD 1,400 a month and receives Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for at least three months, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Those who do not fulfill these criteria can continue to run their business on their existing letter of consent until its expiry, or apply for a one-off extension until Apr 30, 2022, when they next renew their dependant's pass.

If they want to start a new business, they can apply for a letter of consent but must meet these conditions as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore Singapore Work Pass
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp