British Queen's husband shifted to another hospital after successful heart procedure

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II had been shifted to St.Bartholomew's Hospital, a National Health Service facility in the City of London.

Britain's Prince Philip (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has moved back to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in central London after a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition at a cardiac specialist hospital, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II had been shifted to St.Bartholomew's Hospital, a National Health Service (NHS) facility in the City of London, where he underwent the procedure earlier this week.

"Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St.Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days," the statement added.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, is the UK's longest-serving monarch's consort.

He was initially admitted to hospital on February 16 as a "precautionary measure" after feeling unwell.

The exact reason for his admission was not disclosed, but it was confirmed that it did not relate to coronavirus.

Four days later, he was visited by his eldest son Prince Charles, who made a round trip from his home in Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire, south-west England, and stayed for around 30 minutes.

During a visit to a vaccination centre in London earlier this week, Prince Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, said Prince Philip had "slightly improved".

"So, that's very good news. We'll keep our fingers crossed," she said.

The senior royal has spent most of lockdown residing at Windsor Castle with the Queen, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed "HMS Bubble'.

In 2011, Prince Philip was taken to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains as the royal family was preparing for Christmas.

He was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire and had a stent fitted.

He retired from official royal duties in 2017 and this is the longest period he has spent in hospital.

