STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Police maced, trampled: New documents show depth of chaos in January 6 US Capitol riots

The memo is one of hundreds of emails, texts, photos and documents obtained by The Associated Press through 35 Freedom of Information requests to Capitol area law enforcement agencies.

Published: 05th March 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

US capitol riots

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Two firefighters loaned to Washington for the day were the only medics on the Capitol steps January 6, trying to triage injured officers as they watched the angry mob swell and attack police.

Law enforcement agents were "being pulled into the crowd and trampled, assaulted with scaffolding materials, and/or bear maced by protesters," wrote Arlington County firefighter Taylor Blunt in an after-action memo.

Some couldn't walk, and had to be dragged to safety.

Even some of the attackers sought medical help, and Blunt and his colleague Nathan Waterfall treated those who were passing out or had been hit.

But some "feigned illness to remain behind police lines," Blunt wrote.

The memo is one of hundreds of emails, texts, photos and documents obtained by The Associated Press through 35 Freedom of Information requests to Capitol area law enforcement agencies.

Taken together, the materials shed new light on the sprawling patchwork of law enforcement agencies that tried to stop the riot and the lack of coordination and adequate planning that stymied their efforts.

"We were among the first mutual aid teams to arrive and were critical to begin the process of driving protestors off the Capitol," wrote Blunt.

Five people died in the insurrection, including a police officer.

Two other officers killed themselves after the attack.

There were hundreds of injuries and more than 300 people, including members of extremist groups Proud Boys and Oathkeepers, have been charged with federal crimes.

Federal agents are still investigating and hundreds more suspects are at large.

The Arlington firefighters ended up at the Capitol because, two days earlier, Washington Metro Police Chief Robert J.

Contee had formally asked the Arlington County Police Department to lend them some officers trained for protests and riots, according to the documents.

Arlington's acting police chief, Andy Penn, said they'd send help for the "planned and unplanned first amendment activities," according to emails.

At the time, the Capitol Police department had issued a security assessment warning that militia members, white supremacists and other extremists were heading to Washington to target Congress in what they saw as a "last stand" to support President Donald Trump.

Members of Congress, who were locked down or rushed to safety Jan. 6 as the attackers approached the House and Senate chambers, are holding hearings this week to get to the bottom of what went wrong with the law enforcement response that allowed the crowd to ransack the Capitol building.

One question they are looking to answer is why the Capitol Police didn't have more help on hand that day.

The emails obtained by the AP, hastily written and including misspellings and incomplete sentences  show that nearby police agencies were alerted two days earlier that there might be trouble and were prepared to help.

The night before the breach, after hours of rallies and speeches across the city, Federal Protective Service officers, who protect federal property, had noticed protesters trying to camp out on federal property, emailing that they were being vigilant for any suspicious activity," according to an agency email.

The agents were particularly interested in the right wing extremist group, Proud Boys.

They noted how many were in Washington, that they were staying at a downtown hotel, and what they planned.

In a briefing at noon on that day, just as Trump was encouraging supporters to fight like hell, a Federal Protective Service email said about 300 Proud Boys were at the Capitol.

It warned, "The Proud Boys are threatening to shut down the water system in the downtown area which includes government facilities."

The email noted there was a man in a tree with what appeared to be a rifle near the Ellipse, and about 25,000 people were around the White House, some hiding bags in bushes outside the building.

"Together we stand!" the officer signed off.

As the White House rally was wrapping up, a protective service officer whose name was redacted sent an email to his peers: "POTUS is encouraging the protesters to march to capitol grounds and continue protesting there."

POTUS was a reference to Trump. Intelligence agents used Facebook to monitor dozens of protests planned for January 6 and beyond, according to emails.

Rallies included the "Yugest Trump Parade of All (45 Exclamation Points)!", "Fight for President Trump and Your Rights," and "Wild Protest for Donald Trump (The Republican Mandate)."

Some events were permitted, others were not.

Fairfax County, Virginia, officials were also closely monitoring the events on January 6, and realised their Washington counterparts needed help.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Capitol riots US
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp