STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Canada: Man held for assault on woman during Brampton's Tiranga rally

Indian diaspora in Canada had organised a Tiranga rally in Brampton, calling for stronger India-Canada ties.

Published: 06th March 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

ONTARIO: A man has been arrested from Brampton by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in connection with an alleged assault on a 40-year-old woman during a Tiranga rally here, said the Region of Peel Police.

On March 5, 2021, a 27-year-old man from Brampton was arrested and charged with assault. He is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2021, in Brampton.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at approximately 4 pm (local time), the victim, a 40-year-old woman from Brampton, was in the area of Mississauga Road and Queen Street with her husband driving in a rally. During that time, a man stepped in front of the vehicle. The victim exited her vehicle, there was an altercation, and she was assaulted. She did not sustain any injuries, reported the police.

Indian diaspora in Canada had organised a Tiranga rally in Brampton, calling for stronger India-Canada ties. Several videos of the rally, which was making the rounds on the internet, saw the participation of multiple cars and was seen as a show of strength against the Khalistani fringe elements in Canada.

This comes after India had requested the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and security of its citizens following reports that threats have been given by Khalistani groups to the Indian community after they held a "Tiranga rally" in support of farm laws.

Peel Regional Police is aware of an upcoming rally, and it supports the right to peaceful and lawful assembly, said the police.

The police warned that there will be no tolerance for violence or criminality, all reported incidents will be investigated and those involved may be charged.

"At this time, our region remains under the stay-at-home order. All gatherings, rallies, protests, and peaceful assembly must follow existing provincial regulations and city by-laws. Tickets may be issued to individuals or organisers who do not comply with this order," added the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiranga rally Canada
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp