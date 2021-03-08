STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aurat March: Women protest for their rights in Pakistan on International Women's Day

The organisers of the march in Lahore laid out a #MeToo blanket where women shared their experiences of sexual violence and abuse.

Published: 08th March 2021 08:40 PM

aurat march

Activists of the Aurat March carry placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Lahore. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Women in major cities of Pakistan on Monday took part in rallies to mark International Women's Day, calling for the protection of their rights.

Rallies, named Aurat (woman) March, were organised in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and several other cities to observe the day.

In the biggest city of Karachi, women from different age groups took part in the protest.

They were carrying placards with messages "Stop underage marriages", "equality is important, not victimisation" and raised slogans in support of their rights.

The organisers of the march in Lahore laid out a "#MeToo blanket" where women shared their experiences of sexual violence and abuse.

Women sang songs and recited poetry in Islamabad to demand their inherent rights, including equality and safety of life and respect.

Different chapters of the march issued their own manifestoes.

The Karachi chapter focused on patriarchal violence, Lahore addressed healthcare workers and women's health, while Islamabad march was dedicated to crisis of care.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his message issued by the Foreign Office, said that Pakistan fully supports this year's theme of International Women's Day.

"Today, we join the international community in celebrating International Women's Day. It is an occasion to celebrate the progress made in empowering women, and to reaffirm our collective resolve for redoubling efforts to further advance respect for women's rights," he said.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message highlighted the contribution of Pakistani women for the glory of the country.

"Pakistani women contributed immensely for glory & honour of our nation. They are also @ forefront against COVID. Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity. They deserve our immense respect & gratitude," he said in the message tweeted by the Army.

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said the Constitution was a guarantor of women's rights and they had played an important role in the building and progress of the country.

"Making women powerful and protected in society by ensuring equal rights and equal opportunities for progress for them is our determination," he tweeted.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz said women empowerment was important for the progress of the country.

"A society without empowered women becomes dysfunctional. I dream of a Pakistan where women excel in every field and play leading roles," she tweeted.

The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi and the following year it spread to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana, and Hyderabad.

Last year, ugly scenes were witnessed during the march in Islamabad after a rival 'Haya March' participants organised by religious parties threw stones at participants, injuring at least one person.

