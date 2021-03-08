STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal SC quashes unification of PM Oli's CPN-UML and Prachanda-led CPN Maoist Center

Both Oli and the rival group claim to control the Nepal Communist Party and the issue is being disputed at the Election Commission.

Published: 08th March 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (L) and CPM-Maoist Center leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (L) and CPM-Maoist Center leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Supreme Court on Sunday quashed the unification of the erstwhile Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) merged in May 2018 to form a unified Nepal Communist Party following victory of their alliance in the 2017 general elections.

On Sunday, an apex court bench of justices Kumar Regmi and Bam Kumar Shrestha issued the verdict giving authenticity of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to Rishiram Kattel, who had registered the party at the Election Commission (EC) in his name prior to the formation of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Oli and Prachanda, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Kattel had challenged the Election Commission's decision to register Nepal Communist Party (NCP) under Oli and Prachanda in May 2018. The bench said that a new party cannot be registered with the Election Commission when it already has a party registered with a similar name.

"The Supreme Court has passed a verdict in our favour. We have won the case," Kattel's lawyer Dandapani Poudel was quoted as saying by the paper.

The court said then CPN-UML and then CPN (Maoist Centre) would return to the pre-merger stage and if they were to merge, they should apply at the Election Commission as per the Political Parties Act, according to the paper.

With the apex court's verdict, the NCP's 174 seats in parliament will now be divided based on the number of seats won by the UML and Maoist Center prior to their merger into the NCP after the parliamentary election in 2017.

The two parties had forged an electoral alliance with an agreement to unify the two parties after the election. In the 2017 elections, the UML had won 121 seats and the Maoist Centre 53. Oli, known for his pro-China leanings, in a surprise move dissolved Parliament in December last year, amidst a tussle for power with Prachanda.

The ruling NCP split over Oli's move to dissolve the 275-member House. Both Oli and the rival group claim to control the Nepal Communist Party and the issue is being disputed at the Election Commission.

Advocate Poudel had filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court on behalf of Kattel on December 7, 2018, demanding that the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Oli and Prachanda be scrapped as its registration violated Clause 6(e) of the Political Parties Act-2017.

The joint bench has given the opportunity to 69-year-old Oli and 66-year-old Prachanda to file an application again to the Election Commission (EC) proposing a different name for their party if they still want to save the party unity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Supreme Court CPN UML CPN Maoist Centre KP Sharma Oli Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp