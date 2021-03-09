STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan Democratic Movement nominates Gilani for Senate Chairman

Gilani caused a major upset by defeating Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the March 3 Senate poll on a general seat from Islamabad.

Published: 09th March 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani (File Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday formally nominated Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as its candidate for the office of the Senate Chairman, reported Dawn. The Senate polls will be held on March 12.

Gilani caused a major upset by defeating Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the March 3 Senate poll on a general seat from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference after attending a nearly six-hour-long meeting of the heads of the PDM component parties, the opposition leaders warned the country's "establishment and the intelligence agencies" against interference in the upcoming election and vowed "to bring all the facts before the nation if any such attempt is made", reported Dawn.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N's) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP's Asif Zardari also participated in the meeting through video link.

Later, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman told reporters that to finalise the names for the remaining two Senate offices, the opposition parties had constituted an eight-member committee under the PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Flanked by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N's vice president Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazl declared that their anti-government long march would start from across the country as per plan on March 26 and would reach its "destination" on March 30. He said that to decide the modalities of the long march, including its place and duration, another meeting of the PDM leaders would be held on March 15, reported Dawn. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Democratic Movement Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp