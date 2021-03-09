STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thailand PM Prayut Chan-ocha sprays disinfectant on reporters to end presser

After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back, with disinfectant.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprays alcohol mist on a front row of reporters sitting inside the press conference room at Government house in Bangkok. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: Politicians are often accused of sanitising the news. On Tuesday, Thailand's prime minister sanitised members of the press.

Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behaviour.

In the past, he's spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.

After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media, and instead set up a life-size cutout of himself.

"Ask this guy," he said and walked away.

