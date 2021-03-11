Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine over blood clot fears
The move comes 'following reports of serious cases of blood clots among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine', the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.
Published: 11th March 2021 04:10 PM | Last Updated: 11th March 2021 04:12 PM
COPENHAGEN: Danish health authorities said Thursday they were temporarily suspending the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab.
But it cautiously added that "it has not been determined, at the time being, that there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots".
