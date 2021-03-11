STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Morocco govt backs legalising hashish for medical use

Published: 11th March 2021 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

A Colombian police officer holds packages of seized marijuana in Bogota. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

RABBATl: The government of Morocco, the world's top producer of hashish, ratified Thursday a draft law to legalise the medical use of cannabis but upheld a ban on its recreational use.

Parliament, however, still needs to give its final approval to the legislation.

The draft law calls for the creation of a national agency to regulate the industry, and for the establishment of cooperatives that would grow "certified" cannabis plants. 

The move would "reconvert illicit" cannabis plantations into "legal and durable activities that generate jobs", according to the text of the draft legislation.

According to a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) last year, the North African country is the world's biggest producer of cannabis resin, or hashish.

Morocco's production of cannabis was estimated at more than 700 tonnes in a 2020 study by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime.

Figures released by Moroccan authorities this week showed that 55,000 hectares (around 136,000 acres) of land in the northern mountainous Rif region were being used to illicitly grow hashish in 2019.

Authorities did not give more recent estimates but in 2018 production was estimated at 45,000 hectares.

Legalising cannabis for medical use will position Morocco in a global market that is growing at an annual rate of 30 percent, and by 60 percent a year in Europe, according Morocco's interior ministry.

State regulation will improve farmers' living conditions and protect them from illegal drug trafficking networks, the ministry had said.

